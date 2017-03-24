A Dundee man has challenged locals to “do something for the public good” after cleaning up a graffiti-hit bus stop.

Aggrieved at not being able to read a bus timetable in Blackscroft because it had been tagged by a graffiti artist, Connor Beaton, 21, a legal journalist from Stobswell, decided he would do something about it.

He told the Tele that he decided to take matters into his own hands instead of “making it someone else’s problem”.

He said: “I use the bus stop every day, getting off there from work or using it if I am going in town.

“For the past four weeks there was graffiti on the timetable at the bus stop — making it impossible to read the times.

“I kept thinking I should contact the council or the bus company then decided I would go down and do it myself. I didn’t want to make it someone else’s problem.”

Connor said it took him 10 minutes to scrub it clean. He said: “I know that a lot of people are really busy but I think if everyone did a little bit then it would make a huge difference.

“If everyone did something for the public good every day then it would be brilliant for the city.”

Connor isn’t the only local man to do a good deed for the area.

The Jute Women sculpture on Lochee High Street was covered with graffiti in November, with green paint daubed on both the adult and child figures.

When Myles McCallum came across the mess he said that he immediately recoiled at the thought of women who had worked in the jute mills around the city coming across the statue in that condition.

The 37-year-old electrician went to a nearby store and purchased cleaning equipment before setting about restoring the statues.

At the time Myles also called for people in the community to follow his lead.