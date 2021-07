A Dundee man was acquitted of raping a teenager after telling police he did not have sex with her when she had not consented.

Logan Boyle was accused of assaulting the then-16-year-old girl at a flat in Honeygreen Road, in Dundee, on April 20 in 2019.

During a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh Boyle, now 20, of Sibbald Street, Dundee, denied attacking and raping her and lodged a special defence of consent.