Dundee man claims he’s been forced out of home after housing association told him his neighbour ‘has a right to party’

A man claims he has been driven out of his flat after a housing association told him his neighbour had a “right to party”.

Peter Kane was living at an address on South Baffin Street before round-the-clock partying and the smell of cannabis forced him out.

The 60-year-old says he has now had to move in with a friend after getting no resolution to the problem with landlord Hillcrest Homes.

Despite investing almost £3,000 in his flat, he said he had now left the property for good.

A spokeswoman for Hillcrest confirmed the organisation was working to resolve the matter.

Peter said: “I complained about the nightly parties, which were going on until 5.30am. In not so many words, I was told by Hillcrest the tenant had a right to party.

“This wasn’t just a one-off incident – it was a party every night.

“I pointed out to them that tenants had a right to sleep too.”

Peter said the smell of cannabis had been “so strong”.

He added: “It wasn’t just the partying, it was the smell of cannabis – it had got so bad my property was stinking of it.

“It was actually giving me a headache. A friend of mine said enough was enough and allowed me to stay there.

“I played by the book and kept Hillcrest updated with the ongoing issues and also contacted Police Scotland as they suggested.

“The police didn’t make much headway with it and I didn’t want to keep wasting their time either.”

The Hillcrest spokeswoman added: “We are working with the tenant in question and have opened an investigation into the issues.

“Only this week our tenant has handed in diary sheets recording incidents of antisocial behaviour after being advised to do so by our housing team.

“We will now review the information received.”