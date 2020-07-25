Dundee man claimed he returned to life of crime because of injury sustained in prison

A keen footballer claimed he returned to a life of crime because of an injury he picked up during a match inside a jail.

Ryan Guminski, 33, had planned to sign up with the Street Soccer project to try to kickstart his rehabilitation from a criminal lifestyle.

But Dundee Sheriff Court was told he picked up an injury during a match inside Perth Prison which became infected and left him unable to play.

Guminski developed bacterial skin infection cellulitis and his leg became dramatically swollen which meant he was unable to start Street Soccer.

His solicitor, Theo Finlay, told the court that Guminski quickly became demotivated and returned to taking drugs.

Guminski, of Hilltown Court, Dundee, admitted having a knife in the city’s High Street on March 18. He was jailed for eight months.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton told the court security staff at the Overgate shopping centre spotted Guminski acting suspiciously so they monitored his movements on CCTV.

They spotted a knife tucked into his waistband and called the police.

A search of nearby bins was carried out and the large folding knife was recovered.

Mr Finlay said: “He is an individual who has had difficulties with drug problems for some time. It is accepted he has a bad record.

“He was released from his last sentence in October and it was his intention to make contact with the Street Soccer organisation.

“He is quite a keen footballer and his aim was to utilise his involvement with football as a rehabilitation tool upon his release.

“Somewhat ironically, he was injured playing football in prison.

“It wasn’t serious, a graze, but it became infected and on his release he was diagnosed with cellulitis.

“His leg was grossly swollen. It was a problem for quite some time.

“It meant he was unable to take up the opportunity to play football and stay out of trouble.

“His resolve was weakened and he resorted to drug misuse shortly afterwards. All being well, it is his intention to get involved in this activity in future.”

Sheriff Thomas Hughes told Guminski that having a knife in a public place was a serious offence and there was no option but to impose a custodial sentence.