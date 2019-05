Sentence was deferred on a man caught with more than £200 worth of heroin.

Paul Boyle, of Craigowan Road, was caught with 5.4g of the Class A drug on the same street on March 16.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Boyle, 53, was using it to self-medicate for arthritis in his spine.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Boyle for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment until May 24.