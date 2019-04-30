Dundee man claimed £2k cannabis haul was for ‘personal’ use

Police seized cannabis plants worth £2,000 after a raid on a city flat.

John Rowlands told police his stash of Class B drugs was for personal use.

The 30-year-old, of Callender Gardens, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at his home address between January 5 and June 25 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police executed a search warrant while Rowlands wasn’t home.

His sister attended and Rowlands was put on the phone with police when he said: “Is it about the plants? It’s personal.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence until May 24 for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.