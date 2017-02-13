A Dundee man had the most chilled-out wedding a lad could ever have — on a frozen canal.

Roy Hamilton, 32, tied the knot with fiancée Alice Stanley on Wednesday at the Rideau Canal, Ottawa, on a day when the thermometer was reading -3C.

While he donned a traditional kilt for the ceremony, the rest of his and Alice’s attire was anything but Scottish.

The pair wore ice hockey referee shirts — a testament to how they first met.

Roy — a former ice hockey player — met Alice in 2003 and told the Tele: “We were coming across to visit Alice’s sister and brother-in-law and it just seemed like a really good idea for a quiet ceremony.

“The referee shirt was the idea of the officiant. I wasn’t too keen on it but Alice isn’t really a dressy kind of woman, so she loved it. It worked out OK I think with the kilt.

“Thankfully it was only -3C on the day and not -18C like it is today. We’ve been skating every day since we got here. The canal is five miles long for skating and the ice is at least 12 inches thick. We met on the ice in 2003 when we were officials in the British National League.

“We were both linesmen for some Dundee Stars games, so getting married on the ice made sense.”

To toast the occasion, and keep in touch with his Scottish roots, Roy downed a bottle of Irn-Bru.

He added: “I picked one up as I hired the kilt from a Scottish shop here in Ottawa.

“They had loads of food from back home so I had to get some Bru.”

The pair were married by Keith Langille, who helped them make arrangements for the wedding and carried out the ceremony on the big day. It included some hockey humour, with Keith asking the duo: “Do you promise to love each other longer than it will take the Toronto Maple Leafs to ever win the Stanley Cup again?”

The couple’s unusual wedding was even filmed by local news station CTV Ottawa, with Roy adding: “The CTV thing wasn’t our idea but it was fine.”