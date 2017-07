A man chased another man while waving a bottle at him.

Shumon Ahmed, 22, of St Matthews Lane, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ahmed admitted assaulting Peter Black by pushing him on the body, seizing hold of him by the neck and pursuing him while brandishing a bottle towards him at Gellatly Street, High Street and Dock Street on February 20.

Sentence was deferred until July 19.