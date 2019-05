Terence Cox, of Kinloch Street, is charged with sexually abusing a woman while she slept.

Cox is accused of committing the offence at a property on the same street on May 8.

He allegedly sexually abused the woman while she slept and was incapable of giving consent.

The 66-year-old appeared on petition before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael where he made no plea or declaration. Cox’s case was continued and he was remanded.