Dundee man charged with sending abusive messages to former Aberdeen MP Ross Thomson

A man has been charged with repeatedly posting abusive and threatening Facebook comments about former Conservative MP Ross Thomson.

Reece Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, is accused of sending indecent Facebook communications to Mr Thomson while he was a serving member of parliament.

The former Aberdeen South politician stood down in November over accusations that he sexually assaulted a Labour MP in a Westminster bar.

Mr Thomson denies any wrongdoing.

It is alleged that Cuthbert sent the messages from his home address and elsewhere on July 13 last year.

Prosecutors allege that he used Facebook to send messages that were “grossly offensive or of indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

Thereafter, on October 7, Cuthbert is accused of providing false information to police officers in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Solicitor Paul Parker Smith, acting for Cuthbert, entered a not guilty plea to the first charge.

However, he has requested a debate on the second charge at a pre-trial hearing on August 12.

Cuthbert will stand trial on September 2.