Dundee man charged with repeatedly putting knife through letterbox

by Ciaran Shanks
May 6, 2019, 6:06 am
Brown Constable Street (stock image)
A man has appeared in court charged with repeatedly inserting a knife in a letterbox.

Christopher Wilkie, of Brown Constable Street, allegedly kicked his ex-partner’s front door on Forth Crescent repeatedly on April 27.

This was before he allegedly shouted, swore, acted aggressively, made violent threats and repeatedly inserted a knife in her letterbox.

Wilkie is charged with sending derogatory messages to her before reaching through the letterbox and ripping her dressing gown. The 29-year-old appeared in private before Sheriff John Rafferty and made no plea or declaration.

His case was continued for further examination. Wilkie was remanded.

