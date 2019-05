A 27-year-old man has been charged with kicking dog faeces at police.

John Mitchell is charged with conducting himself in a disorderly manner during an incident on Huntly Square on October 11.

He allegedly shouted, swore and kicked dog faeces at officers, as well as committing a breach of the peace.

Mitchell, of Aboyne Avenue, is also alleged to have committed the offence while on bail. His case was continued without plea until May 31.