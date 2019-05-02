Dundee man charged with attempted murder using knife in alleged incident this week

A man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing.

Liam Holburn, of Nursery Road, in Broughty Ferry, is charged with stabbing another man in the neck on Dee Gardens, Menzieshill, on Monday.

Prosecutors allege that he assaulted Andrejs Sokolovs by repeatedly striking him on the body and neck with a knife.

Holburn is accused of causing Mr Sokolovs severe injury, permanent disfigurement and it is alleged the attack was an attempt to murder him.

The 25-year-old is additionally charged with being found in possession of a folded Stanley knife on South Road on the same date.

He is charged with committing both offences while subject to a bail order.

Holburn faces a third charge alleging that on Monday, on Dee Gardens, he breached his bail by entering Dee Gardens and being found in contact with his former partner.

Appearing on petition at the city’s sheriff court, Holburn made no plea or declaration before Sheriff John Rafferty.

His case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.