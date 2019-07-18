Dundee man charged in connection with alleged theft of cars from Inverness dealership

A Dundee man has been charged after vehicles were allegedly stolen from an Inverness dealership.

The 27-year-old is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today, following the theft of the cars from the Top Car dealership on July 2.

Detective Inspector Eddie Ross said: “We are grateful to everyone who has assisted with this investigation.”

Inquiries are also ongoing into an earlier theft of three vehicles from Culloden Car Sales during the early hours of June 30.

Two of the vehicles – a grey Range Rover and a white Mercedes CLA – have since been recovered in Inverness and Dundee.

A lime green Ford Focus RS remains outstanding.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.