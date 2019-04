Brian Middleton, of Mossgiel Crescent, has been tagged for drug possession.

The 40-year-old previously pleaded guilty to being caught with heroin, a Class A drug, at Lidl on Dura Street and at police headquarters on West Bell Street on March 10.

Middleton was found with 0.6g of the drug worth £30. Sheriff Lorna Drummond placed him on a restriction of liberty order keeping him indoors between 7pm-7am for 40 days.