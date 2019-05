Paul Boyack, of Pitkerro Drive, admitted entering Westcroft Road on Monday as well as repeatedly contacting his former partner by text, attending her home and repeatedly shouting for her.

He breached conditions imposed at Dundee Sheriff Court back in January.

After pleading guilty from custody, the 22-year-old had sentence deferred by Sheriff Lorna Drummond until later this month to call alongside other matters. Bail was granted.