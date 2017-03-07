A man has been accused of sinking his teeth into his girlfriend’s face during an incident at a house in Dundee.

The allegation Ryan Lawson repeatedly bit Leanne Nicholson is among a string of charges the 26-year-old faces involving two women over the course of more than a year.

He is also accused of attacking another girlfriend to the danger of her life.

He is alleged to have seized Ann-Marie Melville by the neck and restricted her breathing by putting his hand over her mouth, and then thrown a battery at her, which hit her on the head.

Lawson is also accused of throwing her across a room and repeatedly hitting her on the head during the same incident.

It is alleged that on another occasion he straddled Ms Melville, held an axe above his head, squeezed her head, repeatedly pushed her and pressed his fist into her head.

And on a third occasion, he allegedly shouted and swore at her and threatened her with violence.

He is accused of grabbing Ms Nicholson by the throat and repeatedly biting her face.

He is also alleged to have pulled her into a bath tub, hit and punched her on the head and body, grabbed her by the throat and pulled her to the ground.

And he is accused of seizing Ms Nicholson by the throat on another occasion, pushing her to the floor and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

He is also alleged to have seized her by the body and slapped her head.

Lawson denies two charges of assaulting Ms Melville and one of behaving aggressively towards her and four charges of assaulting Ms Nicholson and a charge of contacting her despite court orders banning him from doing so.

He also denies two charges of failing to appear at court, two charges of failing to be at his home address at Clifden Blue Court during court-imposed curfew hours and a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving police false details.

He allegedly carried out the assaults on Ms Melville at a property in Dundee’s Swallowtail Court between March 1 and April 30 2014 and he is accused of assaulting Ms Nicolson at Findale Street between January 13 and March 29 2015.

Lawson denies the charges and is due to go on trial at Dundee Sheriff Court on March 13.