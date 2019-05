Gerrard Kelly, of Tweed Crescent, had sentence deferred for making a racist phone call to police.

Kelly, 41, pleaded guilty from custody to making two separate calls to police on Saturday that were offensive, indecent or of menacing character in that he shouted and made racial remarks. The offence came weeks after he admitted flouting a ban preventing him from shouting in his home.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Kelly until May 20 for the case to call alongside other matters.