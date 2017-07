Paul Coombs, 20, of North George Street, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted assaulting his partner Sandra Dorian by pushing her on the head, while on bail in Dundee’s Ann Street on June 9.

Coombs further pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Nelson Street, Ann Street and Hilltown on the same date.

He also drove without a valid insurance policy.

Coombs will be sentenced on July 31.