A former Dundee man has been appointed the UK’s High Commissioner to Ghana.

Iain Walker, a former Hillside Primary and Harris Academy pupil who graduated from Dundee University with a degree in law in 1998, will take up his new post in August.

High Commissioner is the name given to an ambassador to a Commonwealth country.

Mr Walker, 40, joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2010. Before that he had worked for Ernst and Young and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

As well as becoming the new High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Walker will also be the UK’s ambassador to Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso.

He will be moving to Ghana with his wife Claire and their three children.

He said: “I’ve previously worked in Malawi, Ethiopia and Kenya but never in Ghana.

“It will be a four-year posting. It’s a great opportunity professionally and, hopefully, a great adventure.”

Wendy Alexander, vice-principal (international) at Dundee University, said: “We are delighted to see Iain Walker appointed UK High Commissioner designate to Ghana, and it shows how Dundee graduates continue to succeed in the world of international diplomacy.

“This is especially pleasing as the university has strong links with Ghana and offers an annual scholarship for a gifted Ghanaian student to support their studies at Dundee.

“We recently appointed a new university representative in neighbouring Nigeria and we now look forward to working closely with Ian as we tell the story of Dundee’s transformation across west Africa.”