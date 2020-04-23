Dundee man appeals to public to help track his missing parakeet

The owner of a runaway parakeet has appealed to the public to help bring his “beautiful” bird home.

There’s just one snag – the prized bird can only be caught when it’s off guard, explained Ronnie Stewart.

The Australian grass parakeet escaped from Ronnie’s aviary in Dundee last Thursday, but has since been spotted in Douglas, Broughty Ferry and Barnhill.

The 67-year-old said: “I’ve got an aviary outside which was attached to a garage.

“I left the door open for two minutes while I went to get coffee and went I saw a cat coming out.

“While it was in there it must of climbed up the wire and opened the cage.”

Ronnie originally travelled down to England to retrieve the bird after struggling to find one for sale in Scotland.

He said: “I went down to a show in England to pick him up. They cost £150 a pair.

“The thing is, I’ve been breeding these birds for years and years, and I get real enjoyment out of it.

“That one was top class. If you saw him up close, he’s absolutely beautiful.

“I’d be delighted if I do get him back.

“I put a lot of time and effort into these birds, and I was planning on starting a breeding programme with him.”

The electrician also believes that it is unlikely that he will see the parakeet any time soon.

He said: “The only way this bird will be caught is if somebody goes across to it while it’s asleep and just picks it up.

“The worst thing that could happen would be if a cat got it.

“Anyone who spots it will definitely not be able to pick it up.

“It needs to be caught off guard or be sleeping or get netted.

“The best thing for people to do if they spot it is get in touch with me and I’ll come up and try to get it with my net.”

Ronnie currently cares for 17 other birds at his home on Gotterstone Drive. He has had a lifelong interest in birds, and has been breeding parakeets since he was 30-years-old.

He said: “I’ve never done it as a business, just for my own enjoyment.

“I was very young, about six or seven, when I got invited into an aviary in Linlathen.

“Ever since then I’ve had an interest in it, and when I got into my 30s I started to realise I had the space for it.”