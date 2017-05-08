A Dundee man who lied to benefits bosses and scammed almost £40,000 in benefits is set to appeal his sentence and conviction.

Alexander Reid, of Whitfield Square, was jailed for 18 months in November.

The 59-year-old had fraudulently claimed the cash from benefits offices over the course of almost 11 years.

He repeatedly told benefits staff in application forms and at interviews he was single.

In reality he was living with his wife, Kathleen, despite claiming to be separated.

As a result he fraudulently obtained employment support allowance and income support totalling £39,808.40.

Reid was jailed after a jury found him guilty by majority of a charge under the Social Security Administration Act.

The appeal is set to be heard in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Mr Reid’s representatives could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.