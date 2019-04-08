Dundee man Andrew who was Shona Robison’s press officer releases mystery novel

A former Holyrood press officer has turned thriller writer with the launch of a new page-turner.

Broughty Ferry resident Andrew Scott’s mystery novel Deadly Secrecy tells the story of a freelance journalist who upsets some government spooks while investigating a suspicious death.

Andrew, who worked as a press officer for MSPs Shona Robinson and Joe FitzPatrick, said he had “always had a hankering to write espionage fiction and to set it in Scotland”.

“Like many folk, I’ve long been fascinated by books and films about the subject,” said Andrew.

“I loved the TV series Spooks and with my background of working for Dundee politicians in two parliaments, I thought I could set my series in Scotland.

“I thought it would be quite an interesting thing to do as at the moment we are living in a time of great political unrest with unseen threats on all sides.

“I am writing book three at the moment and I have at least two more planned.

“Hopefully if it’s successful I’ll write a lot more. People who have read it said they enjoyed it.”

Andrew added: “I have actually had several brushes with spooks in real life. When I was 24 and living in London, my then girlfriend casually told me one day that she had been recruited by MI6.”

Talking about Deadly Secrecy, he said: “My protagonist is an Edinburgh freelance journalist called Willie Morton.

“He is not at all the fearless kind, but he falls foul of some pretty sinister spooks while investigating the mysterious death of an anti-nuclear activist in the Highlands.

“He comes to believe that there has been government collusion in his death and he has to flee from sinister deadly forces. The book then becomes a deadly pursuit across the the Highlands and Islands.”

The second book in the series, Scotched Nation, will be published in the autumn.

Deadly Secrecy is available in bookstores and online for £8.99, or Ebook for £1.90.