Dundee man allegedly urinated, burped, coughed and broke wind on cops as well as performing sex act in front of them

A man has been accused of urinating on police, coughing in their faces and performing a sex act in their presence.

Colin Simpson is also alleged to have broken wind and burped on the officers while laughing and refusing to disclose whether he displayed symptoms of Covid-19.

He allegedly committed the offences after being stopped driving on Lochee Road on May 17.

It is alleged that he drove carelessly on multiple roads before behaving abusively towards two police officers.

Simpson made no plea when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition in connection with the allegations.

The Crown alleges that Simpson drove carelessly on Gardener Street, Rankine Street and Lochee Road by driving at excessive speeds, straddling the centre line, driving on the opposing carriageway, failing to slow down at a give way sign and driving through a red light.

He allegedly drove without a valid policy of insurance and failed to provide his details to the police.

Thereafter, Simpson allegedly shouted, acted aggressively, made offensive remarks and threats of violence while on Lochee Road.

At police headquarters on West Bell Street, the 53-year-old allegedly assaulted PC Stuart Walker by coughing on him while laughing and refusing to disclose whether he was showing symptoms of Covid-19. This allegedly endangered the officer’s life.

Simpson allegedly committed an identical offence towards PC Luke Doogan.

He is additionally accused of coughing, burping and passing wind on both officers while laughing and refusing to disclose whether or not he had Covid-19 symptoms.

Two final charges allege that Simpson urinated on both officers as well as performing a sex act in their presence.

Simpson, of Brothic Way, Arbroath, had his case continued for further examination when he appeared from custody.

He was granted bail by Sheriff Lindsay Foulis.