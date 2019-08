James Haig, 48, of Langholm Gardens, will stand trial accused of assaulting a child in May this year.

Haig denies that he assaulted the youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at a location in Dundee on May 24.

He allegedly seized the child by the jaw, lifted the child, pushed the child and caused the child to fall against a door and on to the floor.

Sheriff Tom Hughes set a trial date for October 30, with an intermediate diet on October 10. Haig’s bail was continued meantime.