Dundee man alleged to have stolen car and taken items and bank card from Angus property

A man accused of stealing a woman’s Audi before forcing his way into her home and making off with goods has been remanded in custody.

Garry MacNair, of Pitalpin Court, allegedly targeted the woman’s home on Malt Row, Carnoustie, between Sunday and Monday.

Prosecutors allege he forced open the black Q2 model and stole a car key, house keys, jackets, a leather bag, CDs, Nintendo games consoles and four hot tub filters.

MacNair allegedly broke into the house owned by the woman before stealing car keys, a handbag, a purse containing bank cards and £105 in cash.

It is alleged he then stole the car from the property.

MacNair allegedly used the woman’s bank card fraudulently in order to obtain £57 worth of tobacco and food from the Jet garage on Forfar Road on Monday.

He allegedly bought similar items from the BP garage on Kingsway West worth £32 on the same date.

At the Shell garage on Forfar Road, MacNair allegedly used the same card to buy fuel and tobacco worth £101.

The 44-year-old appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea when the case called on petition.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael remanded MacNair in custody after continuing the case for further examination.