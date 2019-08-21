Dundee man alleged to have assaulted his partner by striking her on the head

A man is set to stand trial after allegedly assaulting and threatening his partner.

Neil Brown, 31, of Strathmartine Road, is alleged to have assaulted the woman by striking her on the head with his hand.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to have caused her fear or alarm.

Prosecutors say both alleged offences took place on August 18 at an address on Kilbride Place, and claim the offences are aggravated by the fact Brown allegedly attacked his partner.

Brown, who denies both offences, had a trial date set for September 16, with an intermediate diet on September 5. He was remanded in custody awaiting trial.