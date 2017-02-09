Dundee man Alastair recognised for donating blood over 400 times

Alistair Black was first pressured into giving blood by his two sisters in 1991.

Now the 59-year-old has been acknowledged at a ceremony for donating more than 400 times to the Blood Donor Centre at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Alistair’s feat, which has been achieved by being a platelet donor, was celebrated at the Donor Award Ceremony at the City Chambers on Wednesday night.

Hosted by the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, the event thanks folk across the east coast of Scotland who have donated whole blood or platelets more than 50 times.

A ceremony was also held on Tuesday at the same venue to celebrate the efforts of people who have donated whole blood up to 50 times.

In total, 117 blood and platelet donors were thanked by the transfusion service with a badge or a small reward.

Alistair, of the West End area of the city, is the only recipient to have donated more than 400 times.

Speaking to the Tele while giving his 407th donation before the event, he said: “I’m very surprised by it all.

“I’m surprised I’ve donated so many times but really quite pleased by the ceremony. I’m looking forward to it.

“The time has gone by in a flash — I can’t believe it’s been 20 years.”

Alastair first donated whole blood — where a pint of blood is drawn — in 1991, due to pressure from his two sisters, before he became a platelet donor in 1997. He added: “There was definitely a bit of pressure on me that first time — after all, they were both donors.

“But there was no pressure afterwards. But, if I’m honest, I don’t really think about where or what those donations could have done — I hope they’ve helped someone though.”

Senior charge nurse Lynne Robertson said: “He’s such a lovely, quiet guy. I expected him to be too modest about it but 400 donations is something to celebrate — we’re very grateful.”

Katie Hands, consultant haematologist, was the ceremony to thank the awardees and provide an insight into the vital role they play.

She said that platelets are one of three parts of whole blood and allow blood to clot.

Donors are able to donate every three weeks, rather than every three months for whole blood, and donations are primarily used for children.