Dundee man admits trying door handle stone’s throw from his home

A man wound up in court after suspicious neighbours clocked him trying a door handle in a city street.

Liam Doyle admitted being found outside a property on Craigie Drive on March 31 where it was reasonably inferred that he intended to commit theft.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Doyle was seen trying a door handle in the area, a short distance away from where he lives on Craigiebarn Road.

A neighbour spotted the 26-year-old trying the rear door handle of a property before he was apprehended by police officers.

The offence was committed while Doyle was subject to bail orders.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said that Doyle is in the grip of a drug addiction and could provide no explanation for the incident.

He told Sheriff Lorna Drummond: “His own address is exceptionally close to the property referred to.

“He has a drug difficulty and he can’t offer any explanation for his conduct and entirely accepts it’s a reasonable inference to draw.”

Sheriff Drummond placed Doyle on a community-payback order comprising of 18 months supervision with a drug-treatment requirement.

She said: “It’s open to me, because I’ve got a report, to send you to jail. I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt really because you have never been to jail before.”