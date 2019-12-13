Dundee man admits stalking and controlling former partner

A man has admitted stalking and controlling his former partner.

Gary Middleton, of Chirnside Place, caused the woman fear and alarm on Robertson Street, Ward Road, Johnston Street, South Ward Road, North Lindsay Street, Albert Street and elsewhere between August 16 and September 24.

The 37-year-old repeatedly phoned and emailed her, attended her place of work, monitored her mobile phone, regulated her communication, restricted her ability to socialise and prevented her from attending further education.

After Middleton pleaded guilty, Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentence until January for reports.