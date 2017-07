Paul Gellatly, 45, of Ann Street, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court after admitting two drug possession charges.

Gellatly admitted having heroin, a Class A drug, in his possession at a home in Strathmartine Road on January 27.

He further admitted having heroin in his possession at Pitkerro Road on February 21.

Sentence was deferred until August 3 for social work reports.