Colin Smith, 23, of Finlaw Terrace, Dundee, was ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to complete unpaid work in the community.

Smith admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a property in Dens Road on October 27, by repeatedly striking a window with excessive force, shouting, swearing, uttering threats of violence and threats to damage property and entering the property uninvited.

Smith was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work over a three-month period and placed under supervision for 12 months.