A man had heroin on a residential Dundee street.

John Paul Kierans, 37, of Old Glamis Road, had sentence deferred at the city’s sheriff court after admitting one charge.

Kierans admitted that he had heroin, a Class A drug, in his possession at Old Glamis Road on January 8 last year.

Sentence was deferred until March 8 for background reports and assessments to be carried out.