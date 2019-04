Sentence was deferred on a man who admitted being caught with LSD.

Mustafa Manssour, of Strathmartine Road, admitted being in possession of the Class A drug, also known as lysergide, on Windsor Street on February 26 last year.

The 22-year-old had a not guilty plea accepted to a charge of possessing Class B drug cannabis.

Manssour, who was not present in court, had sentence deferred until April 26 for reports.