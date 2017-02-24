A Dundee man hit a police officer and refused to be handcuffed.

Arran Fender, 30, of Kinneff Crescent, admitted assaulting PC Richard Price at a property in Glenmarkie Terrace while the officer was on duty.

Fender punched PC Price on the face.

On the same day and at the same location, Fender also resisted, obstructed or hindered PC Eamonn Colgan and PC Price by refusing to comply with instructions.

He further waved his arms around and refused to be handcuffed.

He did this despite having been lawfully detained.

Fender was put on supervision for 12 months, placed on a Venture Trust programme for 12 months and ordered to carry out 70 hours unpaid work within three months.