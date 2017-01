Kevin Mullen, 24, of Finavon Street, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mullen admitted assaulting his partner Natalie Patterson by punching her on the head, causing her to fall to the ground, pulling her hair and thereafter punching her on the head again to her injury.

He committed the offence at a property on Gruinard Terrace on August 1 2015.

Sentence was deferred until February 7.