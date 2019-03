Christopher Doyle, of Craigiebarn Road, had sentence deferred after he admitted threatening his wife with violence.

He pleaded guilty to acting aggressively towards the woman at an address on Wiston Place on Friday, as well as sending a text message threatening to attend her address and damage property.

Doyle, 51, had sentence deferred until April 1 by Sheriff Alastair Brown pending social work reports. He was granted bail meantime.