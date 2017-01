Derek Sinclair, 41, of Balunie Place, had sentence deferred until February 23 at Dundee Sheriff Court for benefit fraud.

Sinclair admitted fraudulently claiming £5,000 of child and housing tax benefits by failing to declare he was employed by two other firms, Interserve PLC and Mitie Facilities, on top of his main job at Mister Cleaning Services.

He committed the fraud between April 16 2012 and May 3 last year at his home address.