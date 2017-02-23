A man was sentenced to a restriction of liberty order when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gerard Wilkinson, of Fleming Gardens North, admitted that on April 21 he swore and uttered a threatening remark at Dundee Sheriff Court while he was on bail.

The 41-year-old also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Fleming Gardens North on October 29 last year.

Wilkinson made a threatening gesture towards Terence Hill, who lived in the street, again while on bail.

He was sentenced to remain within his home at Fleming Gardens North between 7pm and 7am for a period of five months.