John May, 38, was fully committed for trial in connection with an alleged knife attack.

He allegedly assaulted William McEwan on April 21 on Dens Road by threatening to stab him, seizing his head, holding a knife against his head and striking him on the body with the blade to his injury.

Prosecutors allege he was found with a flick knife on Dens Road and Laing Place.

May continued to make no plea or declaration before Sheriff John Rafferty.

He was remanded in custody.