Dundee man accused of threatening to reveal intimate pictures of partner he allegedly assaulted

A man denies repeatedly assaulting his partner and threatening to share an intimate image of her.

Sandy Abbott, of Pitkerro Road, allegedly engaged in an abusive course of conduct between March 1 and September 30 this year on Taylor’s Lane.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Abbott, 28, denies punching her on the head and body, repeatedly attending at her home uninvited, trying to prevent her associating with other men and threatening to disclose an intimate image he took of her.

A trial and intermediate diet was fixed for January.