Dundee man accused of taking ex’s key from ignition and stopping her driving away

A 32-year-old man allegedly placed his car in front of his ex-partner’s vehicle to stop her driving away.

Stefan Williamson is then accused of leaning in through her car window and removing the ignition key during the incident on Clepington Road on September 21.

It is alleged he caused the woman fear and alarm as well as acting aggressively.

Williamson, of The Rowans, had a trial date fixed for December 9, with an intermediate diet on November 19.