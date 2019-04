William Neilson, 46, is accused of robbing two city centre venues.

Prosecutors allege that on April 8 Neilson stole two tills, soft drinks, alcohol, three knives, keys and a quantity of cash from Cafe Bubu and Draffens on Nethergate.

Neilson, of Tulloch Court, appeared on petition to face the charge.

He was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Lorna Drummond and remanded in custody.