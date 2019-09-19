Dundee man accused of stealing haul of items including sporran, printer and goggles

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing a haul of goods from a city property.

Thomas Clarke, of Dallfield Court, allegedly made the theft from an address on Bonnybank Road on August 29.

Among the items he is alleged to have stolen include bags, bedding, toiletries, flasks, camping equipment, a television and a games console.

The 40-year-old is additionally charged with stealing a sporran, flashes, cufflinks, goggles, alcohol, cables and a printer.

Clarke continued to make no plea when he appeared on petition before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown. He was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.