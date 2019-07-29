Dundee man accused of stalking woman by calling, texting, emailing and following her

A new trial has been fixed for a man accused of stalking a woman in Dundee.

It is alleged that Mordechai Gabai caused the woman to suffer fear and alarm between January 13 and June 15 at an address on Union Street.

Gabai, 27, of the Lily Walker Centre, Ann Street, denies repeatedly calling the woman, sending her unwanted emails and texts and following her.

A new trial was fixed for November 5, with an intermediate diet on October 15.