Dundee man accused of stalking woman bailed ahead of new trial

A man who allegedly barraged a woman with unwanted calls, texts and emails and followed her will stand trial later this year.

Mordechai Gabai, 28, of no fixed abode, is alleged to have caused the woman fear and alarm between January 13 and June 15 this year at an address in Dundee’s Union Street.

Gabai denies repeatedly calling the woman, sending her unwanted emails and texts and following her.

Sheriff George Way fixed a new trial diet for September 10, with a pre-trial hearing on August 19.

He bailed Gabai on the condition that he does not approach, contact or attempt to approach or contact the woman in the complaint.