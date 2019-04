Daniel Jacques, of Arklay Place, will stand trial on June 26 accused of driving at almost 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Prosecutors allege that the 26-year-old drove a motorcycle dangerously by reaching a speed of 78mph on Dunsinane Avenue on January 30.

A not guilty plea was tendered by solicitor John Boyle on behalf of Jacques. As well as fixing a trial, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown also scheduled an intermediate diet for June 6.