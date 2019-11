Allan Cavin, of St Edmund Place, is accused of severely injuring a man and causing him to lose consciousness.

The 34-year-old allegedly punched the man on the head and body repeatedly on St Edmund Place on November 17 last year.

Cavin is then accused of punching and kicking the man repeatedly before throwing him to the ground and causing him to lose consciousness.

After Cavin pleaded not guilty, a further first diet was fixed for next month.