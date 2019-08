Craig Turner, of Coldstream Drive, is accused of attacking his partner and behaving abusively.

Prosecutors allege he seized the woman on the arm and slapped her on the face at a property on Balerno Street on July 28. Turner, 38, is also accused of shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and a trial date was fixed for October 18, with an intermediate diet on October 3.