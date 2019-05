Steven Tosh, of Maitland Street, denies attacking a man with a screwdriver.

It is alleged that he assaulted Liam Gray with the weapon on June 29 last year.

Tosh denies that he lunged towards him and struck him with the screwdriver to cause severe injury.

Appearing at his first diet from custody, Tosh pleaded not guilty to the single charge on indictment. Tosh claims he acted in self-defence.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fixed a trial for July 1.